Crews contained a brush fire that burned about 3 acres in Gaviota on Thursday. No structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were issued during the incident, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
At about 3:55 p.m., County Fire was dispatched to the Baron Canyon area just west of the Tajiguas Landfill to reports of a possible grass fire. Upon arrival, crews found approximately 2 to 3 acres burning in heavy fuel, brush and in a very steep canyon, Zaniboni said.
Six engines helped in the effort, along with one helicopter making water drops and an air tanker from Paso Robles, Zaniboni said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.