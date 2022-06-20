Crews contained two separate brush fires that broke out over the weekend and burned 70 acres east of Santa Maria, according to officials.
The first fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. on Friday near Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road, approximately two miles east of Santa Maria, according to Cal Fire officials.
First responders included California Highway Patrol units, Cal Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service personnel.
More than six hours later, shortly after 6 p.m., the fire had grown to 16 acres with 80% containment, according to Cal Fire. The fire was fully contained shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Crews have stopped forward progress on multiple vegetation fires that broke out Thursday along the side of the road near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135, south of Clark Avenue, near Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A second fire broke out in a patch of grass along the roadway at 12:21 p.m. Sunday near Highway 166 and Wineman Road, approximately two miles west of the first fire location, according to Cal Fire.
By 3 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 54 acres before crews had it 100% contained.
A portion of Highway 166 from Highway 101 and going east to Bull Canyon Road was closed for approximately an hour and 15 minutes, before it reopened, according to Caltrans.
No injuries or damage to structures was reported. The causes of both fires are under investigation, according to officials.