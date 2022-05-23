Crews on Sunday fully contained a nearly 15-acre vegetation fire that broke out several miles northeast of Santa Maria, along Highway 166, according to Cal Fire.
Personnel responded to the fire reported at 12:51 p.m. in the 11000 block of Suey Creek Road, near the intersection of Highway 166 in the Los Padres National Forest, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire was initially reported in the grass, approximately 10 to 15 acres in size and with a potential to burn up to 50 acres.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Cal Fire, Santa Maria Fire, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo fire departments, Five Cities Fire Authority and the U.S. Forest Service.
At 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire reported the fire was estimated at 17 acres, with forward spread slowed and containment at 35%.
By 9 p.m., the fire was contained at 100%, and no injuries or structure damage were reported, according to Cal Fire. Crews remained on scene overnight to ensure the fire was suppressed, officials added.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, GPS measurements indicated the fire was 14.7 acres and full control was expected later today, according to Cal Fire.