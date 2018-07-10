Crews continue to gain the upper hand on a vegetation fire that sparked in northern Goleta on Friday night, as containment reached 95 percent Tuesday.
The Holiday fire, which began in the 1500 block of Holiday Hill, has scorched 100 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials. The blaze, as of Tuesday, had destroyed 13 homes and 15 outbuildings, including barns, workshops and sheds. Another three homes in the area were damaged.
The cause of the Holiday fire remains under investigation, with full containment expected by 6 p.m. Tuesday, pending weather conditions.
About 35 firefighters remained on scene Tuesday and were expected to continue mopping up into Wednesday. County Fire officials will patrol the area with an engine for the next several days, according to public information officer Mike Eliason.
To help those residents who were displaced, a local assistance center was opened at the Goleta Union School District office, located at 401 N. Fairview Road. The center was set to remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, then reopen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hours may be extended throughout the week until Sunday.
Representatives from state, local and nonprofit agencies will be on site to provide resources such as housing assistance, counseling support, information to aid in re-building, permitting, loss of business and/or employment, hazardous materials cleanup, basic health and human services resources, and other issues that have impacted people, according to county officials.
The community is invited to an informational meeting to hear from Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives about FEMA's interim advisory recovery map, which gives guidance to residents rebuilding property after disasters. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Montecito Union School, located at 385 San Ysidro Road.
Recovery maps are developed so communities and citizens can make informed decisions about rebuilding. FEMA's interactive recovery map can be viewed at readySBC.org/maps/
Areas that had remained under evacuation for the fire were downgraded to an exclusion zone open to residents only, and evacuation warnings were lifted Monday.
The exclusion zone includes neighborhoods accessed from North Fairview Avenue north of the intersection with North La Goleta Road, including:
- Sunset Ridge Road;
- Franklin Ranch Road;
- Northern parts of La Goleta Road;
- North Fairview Avenue, north of La Goleta Road;
- El Camino Ratel;
- Holiday Hill Road;
- Villa Lemora;
- Cuesta Verde;
- Edward Place; and
- Pine Tree Lane.
For updates, resources and information about recovery and rebuilding, visit ReadySBC.org.