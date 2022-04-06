Crews on Wednesday have contained a fire that broke out at a small farm store near Borega and Cherry Blossom lanes, just south of Nipomo, according to officials. 

The fire was reported at the shop shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Borega Lane, according to Cal Fire. 

Cal Fire officials said the shop, several farm implements and a couple piles of wood had burned. 

Several emergency units responded, including water tenders, medics and fire battalions. 

The fire was contained shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire. 

Up to 25 mph wind gusts were reported in the area shortly before the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

