Two people were arrested following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning that sparked a small wildfire on Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch, according to the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire dispatched two engines to the crash site about 4 a.m. and found three people with minor injuries who had extricated themselves from a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
The burning vehicle had set off a grass fire that firefighters quickly extinguished, holding it to an area about 15 by 40 feet, Bertucelli said.
Two people were taken into custody on suspicion of alcohol-related violations, but no other information was immediately available, said Officer Benjamin Smith, public information officer for the Santa Maria Area Office of the CHP.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.