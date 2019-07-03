An unidentified man suffered major injuries when he was ejected from his pickup that crashed into a tree off Highway 166 near Cuyama just after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The driver was taken by County Fire paramedics to Cuyama Airport, where he was met by a CalSTAR helicopter from Santa Maria and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, said County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
His condition and the extent of his injuries were not known, but the impact of the crash tore the cab and bed completely off his black Toyota Tundra pickup, leaving the frame, engine and wheels bare.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Maria Area Office are investigating the crash that occurred on Highway 166 at Kirschenmann Road east of Cuyama.