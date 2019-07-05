Santa Maria police officers issued a record 28 citations for illegal fireworks during a five-day campaign to crack down on illicit pyrotechnics in the days before the Fourth of July, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Friday.
City officials approved funds to be used for overtime pay for between seven and 11 officers during the campaign, which ran from June 30 to July 4. The team was a dedicated fireworks detail that handled fireworks-related calls only.
By the morning of July 5, officers had issued 28 citations and expected other citations would be issued in the following days based on evidence submitted by residents. By comparison, only one citation for illegal fireworks was issued last year.
Each citation for using illegal fireworks carries a $1,000 fine.
Santa Maria is ramping up its fireworks enforcement as the annual weeklong period when fireworks can be sold in Santa Maria is set to kick off.
On the road with the fireworks patrol
On the night of July 3, the Santa Maria Times rode along with Santa Maria Police on a seven-vehicle fireworks detail, which included three unmarked police cars.
“Unfortunately, here in Santa Maria we have a pretty good amount of fireworks that are brought into the city,” said Officer Nick Giese. “Hopefully, we can make the city safer with this fireworks detail. These illegal fireworks cause fire hazards, they explode and injure people.”
Around 9 p.m., Giese set off in an unmarked car to act as one of the “spotters” during the patrol.
When a report of illegal fireworks came in, the job of the spotter was to observe from close enough to know where the fireworks were being set off and get an eye on which individual was setting them off.
Before leaving the parking lot of Santa Maria Police headquarters, the pyrotechnic peonies of artillery shell fireworks could be heard and seen.
Giese followed the smoke trails left by the shells and pulled into a neighborhood at the corner of Alvin and Western avenues. There, he noticed a small group of people who had been launching shells and radioed uniformed officers to describe the location.
He then drove off and parked nearby, and waited to hear whether a citation was issued.
What followed illustrated one aspect of fireworks enforcement that has made issuing citations so tricky: When regular patrol cars drove past, the suspects launching fireworks had apparently been spooked and ran inside.
“The reality is we’re not going to be kicking in doors for fireworks,” Giese said.
Soon after, he located a home near Donovan Road and Magellan Drive where residents were setting off a mix of bottle rockets and so-called “safe and sane” fireworks, which are illegal to use in Santa Maria except during a 12-hour window on July 4.
The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance expanding the legal avenues city officials can take to curb the use of illegal fireworks — an issue that has resulted in a large number of complaints from residents in recent years.
The residents of the home did not answer the door when officers knocked, so their information was collected to be used for a possible citation based on a newly-passed ordinance.
The ordinance was passed by the Santa Maria City Council earlier this year following two 2018 community meetings on the topic of illegal fireworks.
Under the new ordinance, a homeowner can be cited if illegal fireworks are used on the property regardless of which individual actually lit the fireworks.
Citations serve as deterrent
Around 10:30 p.m., the Times switched cars to ride with Officer Mason Jackson, who was also in one of the unmarked vehicles.
Jackson said it was the first time in several years that Santa Maria had dedicated so much officer time specifically to fireworks enforcement.
The goal is that the citations and fines issued will serve as a deterrent to those cited and others who hear about the enforcement, Jackson said.
“Once someone gets a cite, they tell their friends, Facebook it, Snapchat it — word gets out,” he said. “That’s exactly what we want.”
There were three citations issued during the July 3 detail, Mason said. Two of those were the result of regular patrol officers who drove by as fireworks were being set off.
Lt. Russ Mengel said the number of citations was likely to increase in the coming days.
Under the new fireworks ordinance, any resident can sign a sworn statement and submit photographic or video evidence that can result in a third-party citation. Previously, sworn statements were required from two separate residents to issue a citation.
On July 4, multiple people submitted video or photographic evidence of illegal fireworks use, Mengel said.
Code enforcement staff will now examine the photos and videos provided and issue administrative citations if warranted by the evidence.