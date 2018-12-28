As Cracker Barrel Old Country Store gears up to open its Santa Maria location, the Southern-themed restaurant and gift store chain is looking to fill around 225 positions starting Jan. 7.
The restaurant, which is situated within the Enos Ranch development, is projected to open in mid-February, said Cracker Barrel spokeswoman Heidi Pearce. An exact opening date will be set sometime next month.
The 225 positions — which include both full- and part-time roles — will be spread out over both the restaurant and retail side of the business, Pearce said. The company began accepting applications earlier this month and plans to hire servers, cooks, retail associates, maintenance workers, hosts and dishwashers.
The opening of the Santa Maria location is slated to be the Southern chain’s third restaurant in California. Earlier this year, the company opened restaurants in Victorville and Sacramento.
The family-friendly casual dining restaurant will feature traditional Southern comfort food, like cornbread, country fried steak, fried catfish and cured ham. The gift shop will feature toys, games, food items, apparel, accessories, novelty decor items and woodcrafts.
Pearce said one of the unique aspects of Cracker Barrel is the Americana decor in each location that reflects the people and culture of the community. “Each collection of decor that goes into a store is carefully planned and curated,” she said. “It’s all genuine artifacts pulled from our décor warehouse, which houses over 90,000 pieces of Americana -- no replicas.”
For the Santa Maria location, the company plans to highlight the region’s history with the agricultural and oil industries.
One wall display will feature farming tools and equipment alongside authentic California advertisements. Another area of the store’s decor will be dedicated to Santa Maria’s history in the oil industry, which began in the early 1900s when Union Oil uncovered oil fields south of the city in Solomon Hills. This portion of the store has a section that includes a variety of tools and decor that would have been found in an old automotive shop like vintage motor oil cans, Chevrolet hubcaps and a hand pump.
Additionally, the restaurant will honor the diversity and the Hispanic influence in the area, Pearce said, adding that artifacts to be featured in Santa Maria will include a guitar, a saddle and pictures of bull riders.
Those interested in applying for a position at Cracker Barrel should visit crackerbarrel.com/careers.