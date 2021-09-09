Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s $3.9 billion estimate to decommission Diablo Canyon Power Plant was approved Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission, which will bump up customer’s utility bills, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
The decision means PG&E customers can expect a monthly bill increase for eight years, starting in January, as the utility company collects approximately $900 million to fully fund the decommissioning project, the spokeswoman said.
An average, non-CARE, bundled residential electric customer with an average monthly usage of 500 kilowatt-hours would see an increase of approximately 59 cents per month, said Suzanne Hosn, senior manager of Marketing & Communications for PG&E.
“At the end of the operating licenses, we are committed to safely decommissioning Diablo Canyon in a fashion that is consistent not only with all laws and regulations, but also is respectful of the environment and reflects the input of our neighboring communities,” Jim Welsch, PG&E senior vice president for generation and chief nuclear officer, said Thursday.
“Today’s decision will help us achieve those goals and deliver on PG&E’s purpose of serving our planet and delivering for our hometowns,” he said.
Every three years, PG&E submits a Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding to the CPUC to evaluate the adequacy of funding for the future decommissioning of the twin-reactor nuclear plant north of Avila Beach.
The $3.9 billion cost estimate approved Thursday is based on a comprehensive, site-specific decommissioning analysis and reflects input from interested parties and stakeholders, Hosn said.
Those include the Utility Reform Network, the CPUC Public Advocate’s Office, the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility, San Luis Obispo County, Women’s Energy Matters and yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Cultural Preservation Kinship.