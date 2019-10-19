Defending California State High School girls cutting champion Gracie Lopez, from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, competes in girls breakaway roping Saturday at Santa Maria's Elks Unocal Event Center during the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year. The rodeo began Saturday and wraps up Sunday.
Joshua Robinson competes in team roping Saturday at Santa Maria's Elks Unocal Event Center at the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year.
Cambell Cole takes aim in breakaway roping Saturday at Santa Maria's Elks Unocal Event Center at the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year.
Brothers Jared and Kadin Javadi compete in team roping Saturday at Santa Maria's Elks Unocal Event Center at the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year.
Ashley Lewis and Josie Pereira compete in team roping Saturday at Santa Maria's Elks Unocal Event Center at the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year.
Sage Pearce competes in pole bending Saturday at Santa Maria's Elks Unocal Event Center at the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year.
Some of the top riders in high school rodeo from multiple counties gathered in Santa Maria for the California High School Rodeo Association District 7's third rodeo of the school year.
The district consists of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, but riders from other counties also rode in the first day of the event Saturday at the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center.
