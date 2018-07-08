Cowboys and cowgirls of all ages looking for a fun time should throw on their boots and gallop to the annual Santa Barbara County Fair, running from Wednesday through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 127-year-old fair returns this year with a celebration of "Cowboys and Carousels." As part of the theme, new attractions include Cowboys and Calliopes, a show that explores the sounds of nature; Leapin’ Louie Lichtenstein, a quick-roping, whip-cracking, unicycle-riding strolling comedy act; and Fables of the West, billed as the the biggest littlest cowboys around.
For a group of Central Coast schoolchildren, the annual Santa Barbara County Fair is more than a leisurely way to spend a Friday night.
Fairgoers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Royal Circus, a new circus-type show featuring family of five performers, and "Dancing Waters," an automated water show synchronized to music. The bravest attendees have the chance to interact with sharks, some of the fiercest creatures in the sea, at a special Live Shark Experience.
A full-size carnival with three amusement park rides formerly used at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch will be featured at the five-day fair.
The fair opens at noon each day and closes at 10 p.m. The carnival may stay open until midnight. General admission tickets are $12. Youth (6 to 11) admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free. Senior admission (62-plus) is $8.
Early birds can score discount admission the first day of the fair Wednesday, with half-off tickets offered before 3 p.m. San Jose rock band Smash Mouth — best known for its hits "Walkin' on the Sun," "All Star" and a cover of the Monkees' "I'm a Believer" — will kick off the Bud Light Concert Series with a 7:30 p.m. performance on the KCOY Main Stage.
Carnival rides will be $1 all day Wednesday.
On Thursday, the fair celebrates Senior Appreciation Day with $1 admission for seniors age 62 and up all day. Half-off admission will be offered to adults and children until 3 p.m.
Country star Trace Adkins will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., performing hits like "Honkytonk Badonkadonk" as part of night two of the Bud Light Concert Series.
Friday has been declared Cattleman and Agricultural Day at the fair, presented by Pacific Premiere Bank. Two-time Grammy Award winners and "Jungle Boogie" hitmakers Kool & the Gang take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Active duty military and law enforcement first responders, with ID, are admitted free all day Saturday, as part of Pepsi’s Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Renowned percussionist and singer Sheila E will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
A special Hispanic concert in the Budweiser Minetti Arena marks Fiesta Day on Saturday, the final day of the fair. The show features El Fantasma y Su Equipo Armando, Kanales, Voz de Mando and Los Austeros de Durango. The event is sponsored by La Buena 105.1 FM. Tickets, which can be purchased at La Miramar, are required to attend.
Parking is discounted to $7 each day until 6 p.m., when parking returns to its normal $10 per car. Destruction Derby tickets are $12 for general admission and $18 for box seats, and can only be purchased at the Fairpark ticket office.