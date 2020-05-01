COVID-19 testing site to open May 5 at Santa Maria Fairpark; Santa Barbara County confirms 10 new cases

In order to keep track of virus spread and identify potentially infected individuals, the Public Health Department has recruited over 100 employees to communicate with close contacts of confirmed cases.

This process will be another crucial aspect of managing spread in the county and preparing for eventual reopening once the governor's stay-at-home order is lifted, Ansorg said.

"That is the second leg of the testing capability, so to speak," he said.

The tracing process involves screening contacts of confirmed cases over the phone and instructing them to self-quarantine for 14 days while they monitor their symptoms.

Public health officials said they have been conducting this process with all persons confirmed for the virus so far, but are looking to expand their tracing and monitoring efforts.

Public Health Deputy Director Paige Batson said the county will be seeking further volunteers in the near future to help with various parts of the process.

COVID-19 cases

Along with announcing testing site dates and locations, the Public Health Department confirmed 10 additional COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 506 in the county, with 117 still active.