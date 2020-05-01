COVID-19 testing site to open May 5 at Santa Maria Fairpark; Santa Barbara County confirms 10 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed that its first community-based COVID-19 testing site will be opened at the Santa Maria Fairpark on May 5.
The testing site will be open to all residents by appointment, scheduled online or via phone, but individuals who meet any of the following conditions will be prioritized: health-care workers and first responders, individuals 65 years or older, those with chronic medical conditions, residents or employees at congregate care living facilities, persons in essential service occupations including grocery, food and utility services as well as public employees, and those exhibiting one or more symptoms of the virus.
The county will be partnering with the state-run program OptumServe to operate the testing sites, as will neighboring San Luis Obispo County, which will be opening two community testing sites next week.
The Public Health Department also moved up the timeline for additional testing sites to be opened in Lompoc and Santa Barbara, announcing that they will be opened later next week rather than in a few weeks, with site locations to be determined.
According to Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer, the increased testing capacity will help the county reach a milestone of the 500-650 tests per day needed for its transition phase.
"Santa Barbara County is rapidly reaching the threshold of necessary testing capacity and contact tracing capacity of COVID-19-positive individuals in order to reach a major milestone for the reopening transition," Ansorg said Friday. "With our capacity at the hospitals, at certain clinics, urgent care centers and so forth, we should be there once these testing sites are up and running."
Testing at the community site will be free of charge, according to Ansorg.
Contact tracing
In order to keep track of virus spread and identify potentially infected individuals, the Public Health Department has recruited over 100 employees to communicate with close contacts of confirmed cases.
This process will be another crucial aspect of managing spread in the county and preparing for eventual reopening once the governor's stay-at-home order is lifted, Ansorg said.
"That is the second leg of the testing capability, so to speak," he said.
The tracing process involves screening contacts of confirmed cases over the phone and instructing them to self-quarantine for 14 days while they monitor their symptoms.
Public health officials said they have been conducting this process with all persons confirmed for the virus so far, but are looking to expand their tracing and monitoring efforts.
Public Health Deputy Director Paige Batson said the county will be seeking further volunteers in the near future to help with various parts of the process.
COVID-19 cases
Along with announcing testing site dates and locations, the Public Health Department confirmed 10 additional COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 506 in the county, with 117 still active.
Of the 10 new cases, two are in Santa Barbara, one is in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and seven are in Santa Maria, according to public health data.
Currently, 60 individuals are recovering at home and 36 have been hospitalized, 14 of whom are under intensive care. Information is pending on 13 cases.
Eight individuals have died from the virus.
San Luis Obispo County announced four additional cases Friday for a total of 188, of which 41 are active.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
