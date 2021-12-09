Due to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 tests, the testing site at American Medical Response Central Training Center in Buellton closed Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The testing site at Goleta Valley Community Center will close Dec. 30 for the same reason, but other testing sites are scheduled to continue operating at least through March, depending upon the level of demand, a department spokeswoman said.
State- and county-run testing sites at the Santa Maria Fairpark and in the trailer at Lompoc Health Care Center are still open, along with sites in a minibus at Direct Relief in Goleta and a trailer in Santa Barbara.
“The testing landscape has changed significantly since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department director, noting testing is still a critical strategy needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially as the winter season continues.
“We will remain responsive to the needs of our community and encourage anyone who needs to be tested to do so at county testing sites, pharmacies or with their health-care provider,” Do-Reynoso said.
To schedule an appointment at a testing site, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/.