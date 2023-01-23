The LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat site located at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closed by the California Department of Public Health, effective Feb. 2, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said.

Testing is recommended for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus, and free testing sites are still available, said Matthew Higgs, Public Health Emergency Preparedness manager.

Tests are available at Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria and at Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R St., in Lompoc.

Will traditional polling places eventually die out? Voter's Choice model more likely

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you