08/11/2021 - There are no deaths to report today

Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.

COVID-19 Cases

  • Additional daily cases: 157
  • Hospitalizations: 39 (9 ICU) 
  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 35,710
  • Recovered: 34,591
  • Active Cases in County: 656 (+93)
  • Deaths: 463
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 12,088 (+35)
  • Recovered: 11,801
  • Total cases among Orcutt residents: 2,031 (+13)
  • Recovered: 1,928
  • Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 1,193 (+10) 
  • Recovered: 1,124
  • Total cases among Lompoc residents: 4,195 (+26) 
  • Recovered: 4,047
  • Total tests performed in county: 725,787

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Aug 11, 2021. 

Figures for total cases, recovered and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc. 

