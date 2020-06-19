COVID-19 cases rise by 67, Santa Barbara County placed on state 'watch list'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santa Barbara County officials are deeply concerned about the county's rising rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last week, with the county now on the California Department of Public Health's "watch list."

On Friday, the county Public Health Department confirmed 67 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,330 among county residents, a number that county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said he did not expect the county to reach so soon.

"When reopening on Memorial Day Weekend and even more so the week after, we did expect our numbers would likely increase a bit, however I did not expect it would happen to such a degree," Ansorg said, adding that the county has seen a daily average of 50 cases over the last week.

The county has now reached its highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate yet, with 65 patients hospitalized. Of these, 17 individuals are "fighting for their lives" in the ICU, according to Ansorg.

"Our hospitals are reaching their capacity for taking care of COVID patients," he said. When asked the specific capacity of the county's hospitals, he said he did not know, but that many of the hospitalizations are at Marian Regional Medical Center.