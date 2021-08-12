Increased COVID-19 cases have been reported in various congregate living facilities in Santa Barbara County, including an H-2A housing facility in Santa Maria and three skilled nursing facilities.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Health data, positive cases have been reported among staff at Santa Maria Post Acute and two Santa Barbara skilled nursing facilities — Buena Vista Care Center and Channel Islands Post Acute.
The exact number of active cases is not known, since state skilled nursing facility data only specifies once the number rises above 11. No active cases have been reported among residents at any skilled nursing facility in the county, according to data.
Santa Maria Post Acute, formerly known as Santa Maria Care Center, was the site of the county's largest skilled nursing facility outbreak in the fall of 2020, leading to 46 residents and 27 staff members testing positive and several residents dying.
Facility officials did not respond to requests for comment.
A county Public Health spokeswoman also confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 10 residents at a Santa Maria home serving as an employee housing site for agricultural workers with H-2A visas, contracted by employer Mac Ag Inc.
According to spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and some cases still remain active.
"This outbreak has been limited to 10 cases but is still an open disease investigation," Ruiz said. "Once the last active case ends their isolation and no other positives are identified, the investigation is closed."
Company representatives could not be reached for comment on the outbreak.
More outbreaks have been reported over the past month as COVID-19 cases surge throughout Santa Barbara County.
On Thursday, 184 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, the largest daily increase since February, according to county data.
An additional death from the illness also was reported Thursday of a Santa Maria resident in their 70s, according to county data.
The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 has almost quadrupled over the past month, with 46 residents now hospitalized, including 12 patients in the intensive care unit.
Residents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are urged to do so as soon as possible to limit further spread of the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.