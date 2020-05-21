COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS

  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 570
    • Recovered: 457
    • Deaths: 9 
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 247
    • Recovered: 186
  • Cases among Lompoc federal penitentiary inmates: 970
    • Recovered: 880
    • Deaths: 2
  • Total tests performed in county: 14,483

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 21, 2020

