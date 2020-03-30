COVID-19 video message from North County mayors

COVID-19 video message from North County mayors

  • Updated

The mayors of five North County cities including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Buellton and Solvang are inviting residents to watch a new video about COVID-19 and a message to their communities at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmnCg_p9IKY&feature=youtu.be.

The mayors are united in their 30-second public service announcement:

* Practice safe social distancing of 6 feet apart

* Stay at home

* Use city services by phone, online and/or drop-bins

* Shop local businesses first

* We will get through this together.

Stay updated about city of Santa Maria services at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus and at https://www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.

Concerned about COVID-19?

