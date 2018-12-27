Santa Barbara County residents now have until Jan. 15 to enroll for health care through Covered California, but questions remain about how many will sign up since tax penalties were removed for those who choose to be uninsured.
The federal tax bill killing the tax penalties was passed by Congress in December 2017, and 2019 is the first year that the change will take effect.
The enrollment extension -- the original deadline was Dec. 15 -- was to ensure consumers have ample time to sign up, and to address possible confusion in the wake of a Dec. 14 legal ruling by a Texas U.S. District Court judge that declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
That ruling, which did not affect California, "had the potential to confuse consumers," according to Covered California spokesman James Scullary. "It only made sense to give Californians more time to sign up and get covered by 2019," Scullary said.
Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee said in a statement that the ruling should not "discourage [consumers] from enrolling or be worried about using the health plan they have."
Consumers who enroll after Dec. 21 and by Jan. 15 will have their coverage begin Feb. 1.
Covered California
In 2010 California became the first state in the nation to enact legislation creating a health benefit exchange under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, which focused on making health insurance more affordable and accessible for Americans.
The financial help, in the form of tax credits, lowers the price of monthly premiums by an average of 80 percent, according to Scullary.
In addition to Covered California, there are numerous options in what's called the "individual market" where consumers can either purchase coverage through Covered California or directly from a health insurance company.
Most Californians get their coverage through their employer, while some are eligible for Medi-Cal, Medicare or another form of public managed care, according to Scullary.
More than 13 million Californians are covered under Medi-Cal as of 2018, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.
For those who may not be employed or meet qualifications for other health care programs, Covered California provides an alternative which was highlighted during Covered California's statewide bus tour trip in November.
The average Covered California enrollee pays about $5 per day for coverage, but many pay less with some plans costing $2 a month for qualified individuals, according to Scullary, who added that 88 percent of enrollees in the county receive some type of financial assistance.
People can find out if they qualify by visiting the Shop and Compare Tool on the Covered California website at https://apply.coveredca.com/
Enrollment numbers
The number of Santa Barbara County residents who have enrolled since Oct. 15 won't be available until final numbers are certified after Jan. 15.
However, Covered California is seeing new enrollment that’s about 10-percent lower than last year, which is attributed to the removal of the individual mandate penalty, according to Lee.
The most recent data shows 15,060 actively enrolled consumers in Santa Barbara County as of Sept. 1, according to Scullary.
In Santa Maria, 3,580 individuals have enrolled with Covered California as of Sept. 1, according to spokesman Larry Hicks.
Covered California certified agent Rebecca Reyes, who owns Reyco Insurance on Main Street in Santa Maria, said that she hasn't noticed a lot of residents canceling their health insurance plans as a result of the change in tax penalties, however.
"It would be interesting to see if the number of enrollees drops after the enrollment period ends now that the penalty fine is gone, but I don't believe in Santa Maria the number of enrollees would be too low in 2019," she said.
Statewide, 1.2 million people renewed their Covered California plan for 2019 while 150,000 new consumers selected an insurance plan as of mid-December, Hicks said.
“We expect that some consumers will roll the dice and decide against being covered in 2019 (because of the change in penalty exemption),” said Scullary, who advised against the option of no coverage.
“Based on our own data, we know that 50,000 Covered California consumers were either diagnosed or treated for cancer in 2017, and another 22,000 consumers fractured, dislocated or sprained their arm or shoulder,” added Scullary. “We know that none of those consumers expected to suffer those injuries or illnesses, but life can change in an instant, and it’s important to be covered when it does.”