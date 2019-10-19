Lompoc man charged with murder of 15-year-old Erik Vargas
A Lompoc man on Friday was charged with the gang-related murder of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas, who was killed on Oct. 12.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Raymond Ramon Vega with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Vega was also charged with three enhancements including committing the alleged murder in association of a criminal street gang and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.
Vega appeared for an arraignment on Friday in Lompoc Superior Court. Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca set Vega’s bail at $2,000,000.
Vargas, along with two other victims, were found shot in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets in Lompoc at about 10:30 p.m. All three were transported to the local hospital, where Vargas died from his injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to a spokesman with the Lompoc Police Department, who added that police are still searching for two additional suspects.
Vega is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in Department 1 of Lompoc Superior Court.
Vargas’ death marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2019.
The Lompoc Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
Northwest gang trio charged in murder conspiracy ask to dismiss charges
The attorneys of three Northwest gang members charged in connection to the 2017 shooting of Edward Ramirez in Santa Maria filed motions to dismiss the charges Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Thomas Castillo, Juan Contraras and Nicholas David Guzman are each charged with criminal street gang conspiracy and related crimes and are being held in Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.
All three appeared for an arraignment before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor.
Attorneys Jessica Martinez and Erin Moore, who represent Contraras and Guzman, respectively, each filed motions requesting that the judge dismiss the charges for all defendants.
Moore stood in as attorney for Castillo, who is normally represented by attorney Michael Scott.
The motion to dismiss will be heard at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27. If the motion is granted, the charges will be dismissed; if not, arraignment for the defendants will continue at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5.
Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins is prosecuting the case.
Jorge Tovar arraignment delayed over media request
The arraignment for a Santa Maria man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on Easter Sunday in 2017 has been continued to Nov. 6 to give time for his attorney to respond to a media request to film in the courtroom.
During the Wednesday morning appearance of 29-year-old murder suspect Jorge Tovar Fernandez, his relatives objected to having Fernandez photographed by a local TV reporter during the proceeding.
Fernandez is accused of killing 28-year-old Elyse Erwin, who was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head in the parking lot of an Orcutt apartment complex on April 16, 2017.
In addition to murder, Fernandez is accused of five enhancements including a violent felony, two firearm enhancements, great bodily injury and murder while lying in wait.
A separate stalking charge filed against Fernandez in May by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office was dismissed.
Fernandez, of Lompoc, appeared for his hearing before Santa Maria Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly shackled and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit top. While the media request to photograph Fernandez was approved by Kelly, his attorney Danielle Tamir said she did not receive notice of the order and wanted to have her client dress out for his next appearance if he was going to be photographed.
Because Tamir claimed she didn’t receive the order, she wasn’t able to give input to the judge. Tamir requested that the photographs taken of her client Wednesday not be published.
“I don’t want to take the press away from being able to publish what was given to them as an actual order,” Kelly said. “My understanding is this was sent out to both sides. I then did not receive anything from either side so I gave permission to the press.
“I don’t think it’s fair that the media’s been put in this position,” Kelly added.
Fernandez is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 in Department 9 of Santa Maria Superior Court.