County supervisors to consider tougher regs for cannabis

Brown said he recently called up 40 vintners in the valley and the Santa Rita Hills; 39 of them, he said, thought cannabis “could go hand-in-hand with our industry,” so long as it was grown “in a neighborly fashion.” The boom years that followed “Sideways” – the popular 2004 movie that was filmed in the Santa Rita Hills – are over, Brown said, and so are the weekends in which a single tasting room could gross $10,000 in sales.

“An outdoor grow of marijuana doesn’t look any different than a vineyard,” Brown said. “There’s tons of places in the valley where you could plant one to four acres. It can be sheltered and out of view, and a lot more people would be more happy if that was the case.”

Rough estimates from growers suggest that one acre of wine grapes can gross anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000 in annual revenues, while one acre of marijuana can bring in as much as $1 million.

But not everyone is tempted. In a letter to the board in April, David Slay, owner of the Slay Estate & Vineyard on 246, said the rains of recent years had made the vineyards and farms along the highway “some of the greenest and prettiest … only to be ruined by the stench of cannabis.”