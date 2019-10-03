{{featured_button_text}}

A drill to practice deploying oil booms on the ocean is scheduled for Oct. 9 near Goleta by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a spokesman said.

County Fire, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Oil Spill Prevention and Response and U.S. Coast Guard personnel will deploy the booms in response to the mock release of oil in the Goleta Beach area, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The drill using County Fire resources and water rescue equipment is designed to maintain proficiency and multiagency collaboration in responding to oil spills, Bertucelli said.

Fire equipment will be at the scene for the duration of the drill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but no road or beach closures are planned, he said.

