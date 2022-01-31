COVID-19 vaccination and booster rates are slowly rising in Santa Barbara County's skilled nursing facilities, as the omicron variant surge brings a new wave of outbreaks among their staff and older adult residents.
Leaders at several facilities said while they continue to work to expand booster access, some residents have declined a booster shot or cannot receive one until after they have recovered from COVID-19, and that some staff have sought exemptions from vaccine mandates or are not yet eligible.
Twelve of the 14 skilled nursing facilities in the county had active cases among staff as of last week, according to county public health data. The largest outbreaks were at Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation with 38 active cases among staff and 12 among residents, and Marian Regional Medical Center's Extended Care facility with 18 staff cases.
Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation director Mark Hall said active staff cases had decreased to six as of Wednesday, with 14 active cases among residents. Thanks to vaccinations as well as experience with navigating outbreaks in the past, the current cases have been easier to handle, he said.
"Part of that is just the experiences of dealing with it on a number of occasions. Many of them do really well and don't have a lot of symptoms," Hall said. "You’re not dealing with as sick of a patient population as before."
As of mid-January, around 88% of the facility's residents were fully vaccinated, and of those, 92% had received a booster shot, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Hall said they offer near-weekly vaccination clinics in partnership with PharMerica.
The rate of full vaccination was lower among the facility's approximately 140 staff members at around 85%. According to Hall, those who are not fully vaccinated have all been granted exemptions based on religion or personal beliefs.
At Marian Extended Care, federal data indicates that 80% of residents were fully vaccinated as of mid-January, and of those, 60% had received a booster.
However, vice president of post acute care Kathleen Sullivan differentiated between the facility's long-term residents and its new patients who come in for rehabilitation following surgery, both of which are included in federal data.
"We have worked diligently with our resident population on primary COVID-19 vaccinations, and are actively engaged in procuring boosters for those who are eligible. Of this population, 89% are currently vaccinated, and 80% of this population now has their boosters as well. The vaccination status of our patient population continually changes based on admissions and discharges to the facility," Sullivan said Thursday.
Expanding access and new requirements
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials expect vaccination rates at skilled nursing centers to continue rising, with ongoing mobile vaccination programs being offered and a state mandate requiring boosters for health-care staff taking effect in March.
"County Public Health works very closely with local skilled nursing facilities. Our department has developed a mobile vaccination team that has been going to skilled nursing, assisted living and other senior residential care facilities since October 2021 to provide boosters to residents and staff," Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
All health-care workers — except those granted medical or religious exemptions — were required to complete their original vaccine series by September, with eligibility available for a booster two months after a one-dose series and six months after the second dose in a two-dose series.
While the mandate originally set Feb. 1 as the deadline for boosters, state officials extended it to March to ensure those not yet eligible for a booster would be able to meet the deadline.
"We do anticipate seeing an increase in vaccination rates, including boosters, as the health-care worker requirement for vaccination (including boosters) begins March 1," Ruiz said.