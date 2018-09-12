The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Goleta and UCSB police departments are accepting applications through Sept. 26 to join the upcoming Citizen's Academy program, which offers training and volunteer opportunities for people seeking a career in law enforcement.
The seven-week interactive course begins Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 14, with classes from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at various locations throughout the county. Officials said 100-percent attendance is required.
The class ends with a graduation ceremony and celebratory barbecue Nov. 17.
The Citizen's Academy is aimed at community members who are seeking a career in law enforcement, custody operations, dispatch operations or anyone who would like to join the sheriff's volunteer team or enter any of the department's hiring tracks.
The academy includes training in multiple areas central to modern policing, such as major incidents, active shooter situations, restorative policing, jail operation, K-9 operations, crisis intervention, firearms, search and seizure law and de-escalating communication.
Participants will also have the opportunity to be coached through practice scenarios by senior field training officers.
Applications for the Citizen's Academy can be found at https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy.
Applicants should scan and email the application to Senior Deputy Dave Valadez at dmv4120@sbsheriff.org.
For more information, contact Valadez at 805-319-9773.