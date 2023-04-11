041123 County Evacuation Planning 01

A Santa Barbara County firefighter hoses down a line of flames from the Alamo fire that burned from Highway 166 up to Tepusquet Canyon in this image from July 8, 2017. 

 Contributed, Mike Eliason

Santa Barbara County is seeking the public's input to help enhance emergency response plans and preparedness.

Santa Barbara County public information officer Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta said a survey has been released with the aim to understand "constraints and behavior" during emergencies such as wildfires, floods and chemical spills.

Gerckens Buttitta said the survey should take fewer than five minutes to complete and public participation would "greatly contribute to local emergency preparedness."

The Thomas fire rages near a home above Montecito in this photo from mid-December 2017 taken by Capt. Mike Eliason of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

