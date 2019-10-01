Santa Barbara County has received a multimillion-dollar grant to fund two new teams that will respond to individuals suffering mental health crises.
The grant, totaling $2.145 million, will pay for two teams over a period of three years, according to Department of Behavioral Wellness Director Alice Gleghorn.
Teams will consist of a department clinician and Sheriff's Office deputy trained in crisis intervention.
They will provide proactive check-ups to individuals already known by the agency, like those released from jail and hospitals, as well as respond to emergency calls with a "mental health flavor to them," Gleghorn said.
At least one team will be based in the North County, with the other covering the Goleta/Gaviota area, and could include additional members who are part of existing response teams, according to Suzanne Grimmesey, the department's chief quality care and strategy officer.
Dedicated fire protection and emergency medical services dispatching will likely be developed at the existing Emergency Operations Center in Santa Barbara after the County Board of Supervisors rejected the idea of building a new facility at Santa Ynez Airport.
The new teams will join three crisis response teams already covering Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
Gleghorn explained the co-response teams started as part of a pilot program last year to see whether crisis outcomes would improve, and they did.
Pilot program data used to secure the grant, collected from September 2018 to September 2019, showed that of the 369 proactive engagements, 59 individuals were placed in "5150 holds" when someone is involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital for up to 72 hours, while 53 people agreed to seek treatment.
In 71 instances, an arrest was diverted, and seven arrests were made. Of all the engagements, 57 people were taken to the South County crisis hub to receive intervention services.
Gleghorn said feedback received from the community and families of individuals who were subjects of the calls has been positive.
“Oftentimes, the way we hear about problems is that the families call us later to tell us how bad things went,” Gleghorn said.
The teams will not only benefit families and the community but also law enforcement, Gleghorn said.
The co-response teams will shore up resources for deputies who often get bogged down for hours writing reports at hospitals, she explained.
Cherylynn Lee, the behavioral sciences unit manager with the Sheriff's Office who collected data from the pilot program, will oversee the grant program with assistance from UCSB.
The grant was provided by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and allocated through the California Board of State and Community Corrections.
County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato credited the city of Goleta for assistance in writing the grant application.
Additionally, Gleghorn said, the county received a Proposition 47 grant totaling at least $6 million for a period of three years that will help fund crisis response teams.