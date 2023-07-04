Righetti teachers

Righetti High School teachers, from left, Miguel Guerra, Guillermo Guerra, Alexandrea Guerra, Michael Guerra, and Amy Guerra work on a project in Solvang.

 Luis Medina, Contributor

A new program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office has connected educators to hands-on, industry-specific training and new skills they’ll take back to their classrooms this fall.

SBCEO’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Department launched the Teacher Externship Program, aimed at helping CTE teachers across the county to strengthen their teaching techniques, learn current workforce trends and use new tools, materials and technology that they can then teach to their students.

In its first week, five Righetti High School Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers, all part of the Guerra family, were placed in an externship at a construction site in Solvang. The teachers — who teach agriculture building and construction and agricultural mechanics — received training in everything from running underground electrical to connecting the project to the town’s infrastructure.

