SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Man arrested for burglary, false impersonation
One suspect is in custody following community reports of a subject running through backyards in the Orcutt area Friday.
Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call from a witness near Raymond Avenue who saw a subject, later identified as Jonathan Russell Thomas, 28, of Santa Maria, running through a backyard. The subject was described as a male adult, wearing a black shirt and black pants and when confronted by a witness claimed to be “hiding,” according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
A number of other residents in the area updated dispatch with a direction of travel and locations. Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Station were able to set a perimeter and, within 8 minutes, tracked Thomas, eventually detaining him in front of a residence on Bedford Place.
While speaking with residents and walking the neighborhood, deputies discovered that Thomas not only had allegedly entered residents’ yards without permission but had entered at least one residence. Thomas reportedly fled the residence when he encountered the dogs living there.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on allegations of residential burglary and false impersonation along with a $10,000 warrant from Humboldt County.
The deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Station were impressed with the description of the suspect as well as his updated movements, crediting the communication for the apprehension. "This incident is an excellent example of the teamwork and support that is so crucial to our joint success," Hoover said.
Anyone with additional information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/
SANTA MARIA
City to hold meetings on streetscape plan
The city of Santa Maria is holding two public hearings in December and January about the design concepts for Main Street and Broadway in the downtown core.
The meetings, which will discuss the Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Plan will be held in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 110 East Cook Street.
The first meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before the Planning Commission. The second meeting will be held in from of the City Council on Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The plan revolves around the theme of enhanced safety and beautification of Broadway and Main Street, such as wider sidewalks/crosswalks, better lighting, bicycle facilities, and slower car/truck traffic, landscaping and street trees.
The plan is posted on the City’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/downtown. Those with questions are asked to contact the Community Development Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2444.
SANTA MARIA
Volunteers sought for beautification efforts
In an effort to beautify the city, Santa Maria officials are currently accepting applications for new volunteers to participate in the Adopt-A-Road and Adopt-A-Park programs.
The programs ask volunteers to commit to clean a minimum of once every two months over a two-year span. The volunteers choose any road or park, and upon agreement with the city, devote time to cleaning, picking up litter and beautifying the road or park.
Participants are rewarded with recognition signs on the adopted roadway or park and a certificate of appreciation once the two years are completed.
Those wanting more information are asked to visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/adoptaroad or call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
City seeks nominations for Hometown Heroes
The city of Santa Maria and the American Legion are accepting new nominees for Hometown Heroes for for the months January to June 2019.
The Hometown Heroes Program was created to recognize individuals that serve, or have served, in the military. As part of the program, current and former service members are honored by having their names, photographs and armed service information displayed on banners attached to street lights on College Drive from Betteravia Road to McCoy Street. Banners will hang for approximately six months.
Eligible candidates include: active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or those who gave their life in action in one of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The U.S. Armed Forces include the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
The service member must either be or have been a resident of Santa Maria or have an immediate family member residing or working in the city.
Those looking for more information are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260, or to visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth.