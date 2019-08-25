SANTA MARIA
Community meeting to address northeast neighborhood issues
The city of Santa Maria will hold a community meeting Monday at the Christian Family Church of God, 324 N. Suey Road, to address issues in northeast neighborhoods.
Slated to begin at 6 p.m., the meeting will allow city staff to hear from northeast area residents about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services and then open the meeting to questions from the audience.
The northeast area boundaries are described as Broadway on the west, Fesler Street to the south and the riverbed to the northeast.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SANTA MARIA
City workshop set on proposed water, sewer rate increases
Santa Maria Utilities Department will host a public workshop to discuss proposed increases in water and sewer rates at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
The proposed increases are necessary to account for increased costs incurred by the water and sewer utilities, a city spokesman said.
The last increases in water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017, the spokesman said.
A notice discussing the proposed increases is being distributed with utility bills and is posted on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “Rates.”
The City Council public hearing to consider the proposed rate increases is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at City Hall.
Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes to be considered.
For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
Tickets for Central Coast AirFest on sale
Tickets for the Central Coast AirFest, a two-day air show that will feature demonstrations and displays of all types of aircraft, are now on sale.
Scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators.
The headlining act will be the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team.
In addition to aircraft, the event will feature vendors, local beer and wine, food vendors and a kids' zone.
Tickets and more information are available at www.centralcoastairfest.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Volunteers from 3rd District needed for boards, commissions
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents from her district interested in filling vacancies on a number of county boards and commissions.
Vacancies exist on the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Behavioral Wellness Commission, the Central County Board of Architectural Review, the Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees, the Human Services Commission and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
Applicants should reside within the 3rd Supervisorial District and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve, Hartmann said.
To see a map of the 3rd District, visit www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc.
To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc.
For more information or assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.