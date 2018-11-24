Santa Maria
Work to start Monday on Main Street near Guadalupe
Road improvement work on West Main Street near Guadalupe is scheduled to begin Monday and may lead to some traffic delays before it’s completed, which is targeted for Dec. 21, depending on weather, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
The project is designed to improve access to the Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve by reducing the amount of water that ponds on the roadway following rains, said a spokesman for the Construction Section of the department.
Work will include removing failed asphalt and elevating the roadway profile to improve drainage during seasonal rains.
In addition to reducing the time West Main Street is closed due to flooding, the project will improve the condition and extend the life of the pavement, the spokesman said.
Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers are being warned of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control through the construction zone, where they may experience delays during some operations, the spokesman said.
Full road closures will take place for embankment work and paving.
R. Burke Corp. was awarded the contract for the $260,000 project that’s being paid for by the county’s General Fund.
The Public Works Department will inspect and administer the project.
For the latest county road and park closures, visit PWSB.net.
Santa Maria
Library to host interactive photography exhibit
The Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall gallery will host “IMAGINE: Windows, Doors, and Ways,” an interactive photography exhibit, from Wednesday through Dec. 13.
The exhibit, which was developed by local photographer and retired Air Force Col. Lee-Volker Cox, includes photographs from Europe, the Arctic, North America and the Pacific Islands.
“IMAGINE is very different from other exhibitions I’ve created,” Cox said in a news release. “Photographs are very good at presenting a moment in time to the viewer. Often people walk away and think ‘That was nice’ or ‘Those were beautiful pictures, I would like to visit there someday.’ A central component to IMAGINE is engaging the viewer to actually participate and transport themselves beyond what is visible in the photo: who is on the other side of the window; what is happening behind the door; or why would someone take this path.”
An artist's reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Shepard Hall.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lee-Volker Cox at LeeVCox@gmail.com or 805-406-4379, or graphics technician Sara Voss at 805-925-0994, ext. 2832.