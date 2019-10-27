SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Woman, 2 children killed in Hwy 154 head-on
A woman and two children died Friday afternoon in a head-on collision involving three vehicles on Highway 154 that also ignited a 2-acre wildfire near the Cold Spring Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The names and ages of the deceased, as well as the names of two of the others involved in the crash, had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
According to the CHP report, 28-year-old John Roderick Dungan from Santa Barbara was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Highway 154 at an unknown speed approaching the Cold Spring Bridge about 4:45 p.m. when his car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
The Camaro smashed head-on into a 2013 Chevrolet Volt being driven by a woman and carrying two small children in the backseat, according to the report by investigating CHP Officer John Darker.
While the Camaro slid forward until coming to a stop on the bridge in the eastbound lane of the highway, a GMC Yukon following the Volt swerved right to avoid the crash but struck the Volt, sending both vehicles onto the south shoulder of the highway, Darker’s report said.
Both the Volt and Yukon burst into flames, starting a wildfire that began burning up the side of the mountain.
The woman and three children in the Volt were pronounced dead at the scene, while Dungan suffered major injuries.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said Dungan had to be extricated from the wreckage, then was driven by an AMR ambulance to a CalSTAR helicopter that had landed west of the bridge and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Darker said the 55-year-old driver of the Yukon and his 13-year-old passenger, both of Los Gatos, were not injured in the crash.
Eliason said a crew from Los Padres National Forest, assisted by County Fire, attacked the flames and extinguished the blaze at 2 acres.
Highway 154 was closed for more than an hour at the Highway 246 roundabout and at a point east of the Cold Spring Bridge, with only drivers who lived on the other side of the crash site being allowed through.
Darker said the collision is still under investigation.
LOMPOC
Section of Hwy 246 to be closed for resurfacing
A section of Highway 246 just east of Lompoc is slated to be closed off to traffic for two days, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29, as part of a resurfacing project, Caltrans announced Friday.
The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from Sweeney Road to Mission Gate Road. Motorists traveling west may detour onto Purisima Road to reach Lompoc, while eastbound motorists may detour onto Highway 1, or H Street in Lompoc, to get to Purisima Road.
The grind and pave operation will be carried out by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton.
Caltrans encourages motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
LOMPOC
LUSD selects Melanie Thatcher new teacher of year
Melanie Thatcher, a fifth-grade teacher at Miguelito Elementary School, has been selected as Lompoc Unified School District's outstanding new teacher of the year, the district announced Friday.
Thatcher, who has been teaching for two years, will be recognized at the "A Salute to Teachers" gala that will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Nov. 2 at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.
“With her intelligence, insight, and creativity, she is poised to set the education world on fire while leading students to new heights of academic achievement,” Miguelito Principal Becky Sausker said of Thatcher.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald also commended Thatcher for her work and said she was an important asset for the district.
“Melanie brings with her an exuberance and positivity that has been evident from the get-go," he said.
Thatcher is among three distinguished new educators who will be recognized at the Salute to Teachers gala. Each was nominated by their peers and chosen by a committee through the County Education Office.
Joining Thatcher at the ceremony from LUSD will be Bree Jansen, who was chosen this year as the 2020 Santa Barbara Bowl performing arts teacher of the year.