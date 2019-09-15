Santa Ynez Valley
Four injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 154
Four people were injured Saturday in a three-vehicle crash that blocked Highway 154 east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, according to emergency radio traffic.
Two people suffered major injuries, one suffered moderate injuries and one suffered minor injuries in the pileup about 7:10 p.m. approximately three-quarters of a mile east of the Cachuma Lake entrance.
A CalSTAR helicopter was brought in to transport patients from the scene, where Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office assisted as California Highway Patrol officers investigated the collision.
Three tow trucks were dispatched to remove the vehicles and clear the roadway.
No further information was available.
Buellton
Firefighters fully contain McMurray fire Saturday
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the McMurray fire was completely contained as of 8 a.m. Saturday after charring 200 acres along the east side of Highway 101 between Highway 246 and Highway 154.
Incident command officials said they expected to have the fire completely under control by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Four individual fires broke out Monday along that stretch of Highway 101 and, propelled by strong winds, quickly merged and spread eastward into the oak-covered foothills.
At one point, 600 firefighters were on the lines battling the fire, supported by bulldozers and aerial tankers, with assistance coming from as far north as San Luis Obispo and as far south as Los Angeles County, said County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.
One firefighter suffered an eye injury while fighting the fire, but after receiving medical attention, he returned to the fire lines, Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Santa Ynez Valley
Boy suffers minor injuries when tree limb falls on camp
A 10-year-old boy suffered only minor injuries Saturday when a large oak tree limb crashed down on his family’s campsite at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
However, the youth was examined by County Fire emergency medical staff and transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for evaluation.
The limb smashed a chair and picnic table at the campsite about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a County Fire spokesman said.
County Fire crews cut up the limb and removed the tree debris from the campsite.
Lompoc
One injured in single-vehicle crash on Harris Grade Road
One person was injured about 6:10 p.m. Friday when a single vehicle went off Harris Grade Road and crashed into an irrigation culvert not far from Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The woman who was driving the SUV suffered major injuries and had to be extracted for the crumpled vehicle before being transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment, a County Fire spokesman said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, but no further information was available.