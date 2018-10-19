Santa Barbara County
Evaluation requested on woman charged with vehicular manslaughter
The attorney representing a Lompoc woman charged with vehicular manslaughter on Thursday declared doubt about her client's competency to stand trial, and a medical evaluation was requested.
Dinara Arevalo, is charged with the following: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, felony evading an officer causing death, and special allegations of infliction of great bodily injury.
Arevalo's attorney Catherine Swysen pleaded not guilty on behalf of Arevalo, who did not appear at her arraignment at Lompoc Superior Court due to medical reasons.
The case returns to court Nov. 6 for review of doctors' reports, according to prosecutor Jillian Ostrove.
When doubt is declared as to the mental competency of the defendant, two psychologists are appointed who then evaluate the defendant. Depending on the results of the medical reports, the court can either declare the defendant incompetent or competent to stand trial.
In the meantime, Arevalo remains in custody at the County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Just after 5 p.m. Oct. 1, California Highway Patrol officers observed Arevalo driving recklessly in her 2001 Toyota Rav4 on southbound Highway 1. They attempted to pull her over on southbound Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach, but Arevalo reportedly kept driving, according to CHP Officer Joel Asmussen.
Arevalo then attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on the right shoulder when she lost control of her car and crashed into a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Brett J. Bronstad, 60, of Santa Barbara.
According to the CHP, Arevalo's car overturned several times and came to rest on its roof in the center median. Bronstad's vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its roof adjacent to the railroad tracks on a dirt embankment of the freeway.
Both Bronstad and his passenger, Michael Garcia, suffered facial lacerations and were transported to an area hospital. After being in a coma, Garcia died Oct. 11.
Arevalo didn't sustain any injuries in the crash and was subsequently arrested.
Santa Barbara County
Supervisors approve grant for Bridgehouse leach field
A $25,000 federal grant to Good Samaritan Shelter was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to pay for construction of a new leach field to serve the Bridgehouse shelter in Lompoc.
Bridgehouse provides a homeless shelter and transitional housing for about 90 people per night, according to a report from the County Community Services Department.
About 40 people are living in the family transitional housing building that’s served by a septic tank and leach field, which is now failing and in urgent need of replacement, the report said.
Until the existing leach field is abandoned and a new one built, the septic tank has to be pumped out frequently, according to the report.
Good Samaritan Shelter leases Bridgehouse from the county and is licensed to operate the homeless shelter until 2022.
In approving the grant, supervisors also approved amendments to the 2015 license agreement allowing the new leach field to extend beyond the lease boundary and giving Good Samaritan responsibility for maintaining, inspecting and serving the septic system and leach field.
It also deleted a reference to the Bridgehouse well, water storage and water distribution facilities being antiquated.
Santa Maria
Parks department and The Patch to hold free teen pumpkin carving contest
Looking to spend an evening making pumpkin masterpieces while enjoying Halloween music?
The city of Santa Maria and The Patch will host a teen pumpkin carving contest Oct. 30 at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
The contest, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., is free for teens in grades seven through 12. Pumpkins will be donated by The Patch.
Registration is required and is open to 20 participants. Those interested may register online by visiting www.cityofsantamaria.org/register and searching for “pumpkin” in the keyword search.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.