Lompoc
Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing
A first-degree murder charge has been filed against the Lompoc woman arrested in connection with Sunday night's fatal stabbing, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Darlene Rachelle Ybarra, 35, is charged with murder in connection with the March 24 stabbing of 55-year-old Eric Larsson, also of Lompoc. Prosecutors allege the murder was willful, deliberate and premeditated, and Ybarra faces a sentencing enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon.
Lompoc Police officers responded around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of South J Street. A male victim, later identified as Larsson, was treated at the scene by personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response before being transported to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.
Police identified Ybarra, who was allegedly at home during the time of the stabbing, as a potential suspect. She was later arrested after making incriminating statements during an interview with Lompoc detectives.
Ybarra did not enter a plea during her Thursday afternoon court appearance. Her arraignment was continued until April 4 at 8:30 a.m.
She is currently held in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $2 million.
Santa Maria
MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Skills competition set
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites boys and girls ages 7 to 14 to the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Baseball/Softball Skills Competition at 1 p.m. April 7 at Elks Field, 600 S. McClelland St.
Participants will demonstrate pitching, hitting and base running abilities for accuracy, distance and speed. Boys and girls compete separately with top performers advancing to the Sectional Competition.
Registration is free, and participants can register on-site the day of the event. A participant’s age is determined as of July 17, 2019.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Maria
Library plans two adult coloring sessions next month
The Santa Maria Public Library will continue to offer its free adult coloring program twice next month on Wednesdays -- April 10 and April 24 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Learning Center.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color.
All materials are provided for use during the program, including colored pencils, colorful markers and a wide variety of colorful gel pens.
Sign-ups are not required, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
Two-day Career Camp scheduled at downtown youth center
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in the seventh through 12th grades to participate in Career Camp, a two-day interactive and informative job-readiness workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Teens will learn how to write a resume, develop strong entry level job skills and prepare for a first interview. Additional workshops will include mock job interviews, a career discussion panel and more.
Space is limited.
Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, at 615 S. McClelland St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.