Lompoc
Woman arrested, charged with murder in stabbing case
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to a fatal stabbing that took place in Lompoc on Sunday, the Lompoc Police Department announced Wednesday.
Darlene Ybarra was identified by police as a potential suspect in the stabbing, which resulted in the death of 56-year-old Eric William Larsson. Ybarra consented to an interview with detectives and reportedly made incriminating statements during that discussion, Lompoc Police reported.
She was arrested and booked in Lompoc City Jail with bail set at $2 million.
Ybarra was allegedly at the residence in the 400 block of South J Street when the stabbing occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. Larsson, according to police, was renting a room at the residence.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged by Lompoc Police to call the department at 805-736-2341.
The homicide was the second this month, and second of the year, in the city of Lompoc.
A 17-year-old girl, who was believed by police to have been an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in a drive-by on March 4. That shooting was suspected by police of being gang-related. As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in that case.
Orcutt
Suspected prowler arrested, booked on multiple charges
A suspected prowler with several outstanding warrants was arrested Monday night in Orcutt after attempting to evade a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy, officials announced Wednesday.
Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a deputy assignment to the Santa Maria station was on patrol near the Goodwill Store, located in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road, when he saw a subject prowling at the rear of the closed business. Though the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old John Elic Wood, attempted to evade the deputy, he was subsequently contacted and detained.
During the course of the investigation, Wood provided false information regarding his identity and was found to be in possession of a stun gun and drug paraphernalia. He also was unable to inform the deputy where he obtained the motorized scooter he possessed.
Wood was arrested, transported to the Santa Barbara Main Jail and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, false representation to a peace officer, prowling and being a felon in possession of a stun gun. The scooter also was booked for safekeeping.
During the course of the investigation, Wood was found to have three outstanding warrants for various violations of the California Vehicle Code and other drug charges, totaling $35,000. His bail has been set at $15,000.
Individuals with information regarding the ownership of the scooter are urged to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria station at 805-934-6150 or via the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724.
Lompoc
Former police chief hired to lead new Menifee department
Former Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, who stepped down from his Lompoc post this year, has been hired as the first chief of police in the Southern California city of Menifee.
The city of Menifee announced the hire on Tuesday. Walsh, who announced his Lompoc resignation in January and served his final day as Lompoc’s chief on Feb. 28, will begin his Menifee duties on April 2. After being sworn in, he will spend the next 14 months overseeing the creation of the Menifee Police Department, which is expected to start up on July 1, 2020, according to the city.
Last November, the Menifee City Council approved a resolution to create a city-run police department. Previously, the city had contracted with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for police protection.
"Working together with Menifee’s executive team, the City Council and Menifee’s growing community, we will create a safe, respectful and inclusive culture where people come first," Walsh said, according to the city. "There is a lot of work to be done with starting a new police department, and I am very excited, and humbled, to be appointed as the inaugural police chief and can’t wait to get started.”
Walsh, a 35-year veteran of law enforcement, had served as Lompoc’s police chief since September 2014.
"We are very confident we found the ideal leader for the new Menifee Police Department," Menifee City Manager Armando Villa said, according to a release distributed by the city. "Chief Walsh has an outstanding reputation, an impressive track record, and sets the bar high for Menifee’s Police Department.”
Joe Mariani, who had served as a police captain under Walsh with the Lompoc Police Department, was sworn in as Lompoc's chief of police on Feb. 28.