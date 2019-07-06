Santa Ynez Valley
Wildfire burns 4 acres on Happy Canyon Road
Firefighters from two agencies, with aerial support, contained a wildfire in the Santa Ynez Valley at 4 acres, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The Happy fire was reported burning an area of about 20 feet in size at 2:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Happy Canyon Road, said Mike Eliason, public information officer for County Fire.
A unit from Los Padres National Forest was first to arrive at the scene and discovered a wildfire of 2 to 3 acres in size burning in light to medium fuel on ranch lands, Eliason said.
There were some structures in the area, and downed power lines posed a hazard to firefighters, he said.
The initial response was strong, with Los Padres units joined by three County Fire engines, two bulldozers, a water tender and a hand crew plus an air tac unit from Santa Maria Airport and a County Air Operations helicopter on the scene and two aerial tankers on the way.
With the Air Operations helicopter making water drops, one tanker was released and one was kept orbiting the area until all aerial units and both bulldozers were released about 4 p.m. when the fire’s forward progress was stopped.
Eliason said the total area burned was estimated at 4 acres, but that could be revised with final GPS mapping.
A fire investigator was on the scene trying to determine the cause.
Santa Maria
See 'Wonder Woman' at library's movie night
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman,” rated PG-13, at 3 p.m. July 15.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall — is free, and no tickets are required.
The film is based on the DC Comics superhero.
When a pilot crash lands on an island and tells the inhabitants of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true identity.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Lompoc
Bookmobile receives story of mobile library founder
Although the Lompoc Public Library's bookmobile typically gives out books, it was on the receiving end of a book exchange Wednesday involving the city's mayor.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne presented library staff with a copy of the book, "Library on Wheels" during a brief ceremony Wednesday morning at the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile, which was parked at the main library.
Osborne purchased the tome at the Library of Congress bookstore while on a recent business trip to Washington, D.C.
The book, authored by Sharlee Glenn and first published in 2018, shares the life story of Mary Lemist Titcomb, who went on to become the head of the Washington County Free Library in Maryland, and highlights the literacy programs she founded.
Titcomb is credited with forever changing library systems in the United States with the introduction of book-deposit stations throughout the country, a children’s room in the library, and offering the first bookmobile — a horse-drawn book wagon — in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
For more information on the Lompoc Public Library System, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library.