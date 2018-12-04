Santa Maria
Wanted felon arrested after allegedly selling drugs in front of elementary school
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted felon Friday after observing him conduct an alleged drug deal in front of an in-session elementary school.
Just before 4 p.m., sheriff's detectives arrested Anthony Guzman, 27, in the area of Barrington Drive and West Creston Street in northwestern Santa Maria. Earlier in the day, members of the sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau and Compliance Response Team tracked Guzman to the 700 block of North Miller Street.
Deputies located 61 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and packaging, as well as a functioning digital scale and cash, after searching Guzman. A sheriff's spokeswoman said Guzman's possessions were consistent with items held by individuals engaged in the sale of narcotics.
Guzman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding warrant, for selling drugs within 1,000 yards of a school and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Guzman is being held without bail due to his probation violation.
Individuals with information regarding narcotics and other crime-related tips are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171. Anonymous tips also be left on the sheriff's website by going to https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Nipomo
DUI suspected in head-on crash that killed Santa Maria woman
A Santa Maria woman was killed Saturday night in Nipomo after an allegedly intoxicated driver collided head-on with her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two people were injured including the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, 23-year-old Edgar Morales, of Santa Maria, in the crash that occurred at 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of south Thompson Avenue and Rancho Road.
According to the CHP, Morales was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Thompson Avenue, just south of Knotts Street, when his Honda Accord collided with a BMW X5 driven Maricela Marquez, 55, also of Santa Maria. Santa Maria resident Maria Medina, 82, the passenger in Marquez's vehicle, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Marquez, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, and Medina were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Morales, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Drug and/or alcohol are suspected, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Individuals with information about the incident are requested to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at 805-594-8700 with any additional information.
Lompoc
City offices to close Wednesday as part of National Day of Mourning
Lompoc’s City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 5, as part of the National Day of Mourning following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday to close federal offices Dec. 5, and excuse all federal employees from duty for the scheduled workday, which is being recognized as a federal holiday. Bush died Nov. 30.
Lompoc City Hall will be closed, along with the Lompoc Public Library branches, the city’s recreation facilities and the Lompoc Landfill, according to a city spokeswoman. Additionally, recreation classes scheduled for Wednesday will be canceled, and solid waste collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
Utility bill payments can be paid online, at cityoflompoc.com, or deposited in the drop box outside of the Lompoc Police Department. They will be processed Thursday, Dec. 6.
City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) services will operate normally Wednesday, and crucial city operations, such as police, fire, electric, water treatment and wastewater treatment, will also be operational.