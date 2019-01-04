Santa Barbara County
Volunteers needed for annual homeless count throughout county
Volunteers are needed for the 2019 annual Homeless Point in Time Count of individuals and families who are homeless on a given day.
This year, the count will take place from 5 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, a county spokesman said.
Volunteers will join with experts in teams to canvass assigned routes throughout the county and document those who are experiencing homelessness, the spokesman said.
The information gathered by the teams may be used to plan local homeless assistance systems as well as to raise public awareness about the issue.
Those interested in volunteering are advised to do so as soon as possible so they can attend one of the training sessions to prepare for the count, the spokesman said.
Volunteers can sign up at www.commongroundsbc.org or https://liveunitedsbc.org.
The count is sponsored by Santa Barbara County, Home 4 Good, Common Ground of Santa Barbara County, AmeriCorps of Santa Barbara County and the United Way of Santa Barbara County.
Santa Maria
Public Library to launch monthly history series
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer a free local history series, “Heart of the Valley,” on the third Saturday of each month, beginning Jan. 19 at 10:15 a.m.
The monthly series, which will be held inside Shepard Hall, will feature an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley history. The event is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras.
To launch the series, the first speaker is Jay Hardy, founder and CEO of Hardy Diagnostics as well as the Moxie Café in Santa Maria and Moxie Express in the library's lobby. He is an expert on the military history of the Santa Maria Public Airport and the Allan Hancock College of Aeronautics from the World War II era. His talk will feature photos and historical facts about the rich history of the Santa Maria Army Air Field.
The series is designed to educate the public with interesting facts about the history that has shaped Santa Maria and other local areas in the valley. Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Registration is not required for the free program. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library at 421 S. McClelland St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.