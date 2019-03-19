Santa Maria
Two Atascadero women killed in alleged DUI crash Saturday
Authorities have identified two Atascadero women as those killed Saturday in an apparent DUI-related collision in Santa Maria.
Around 3 a.m., Madison Elizabeth Coleman, 17, and Monica Gonzalez, 20, were driving in the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Javier Artemio Cortes, Sgt. Duane Schneider said.
Cortes was judged to be at fault in the collision and was charged with driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, Schneider said.
Another occupant of the vehicle Coleman and Gonzalez were in sustained critical injuries in the crash. That person's name has yet to be released, according to Schneider.
The crash is the first fatal traffic collision in Santa Maria in 2019.
Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria couple arrested for alleged possession of meth
A Santa Maria husband and wife were arrested and more than 9 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were seized during a Monday morning drug bust in the city, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Arturo Cardenas, 57, and his wife Sheila Cardenas, 55, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine by detectives with the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the methamphetamine was packaged in half-ounce bundles, and other items consistent with drug trafficking also were recovered from the Cardenas’ Santa Maria residence.
The arrest occurred around 7 a.m. after sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
Both Arturo and Sheila Cardenas are being held at Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office noted that the bail can only be posted with proof that the money used for the bail was legally obtained.
Lompoc
Cabrillo High Aquarium open house to focus on Channel Islands
The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will host a SeaQuest-themed open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the on-campus facility, 4350 Constellation Road.
The free event, which will be open to the community, is titled, “Exploring the Channel Islands.” It will feature a wide variety of activities about the islands’ natural history, biology and aspects of Chumash life, including bead money, oral literature and games. Visitors will also be able to play a Channel Islands board game, explore how kelp forest animals adapt to their habitats and play an authentic Chumash game.
The aquarium’s ongoing projects and exhibits will also be on display. Swell shark eggs and moon jellies will be featured, along with the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey. The aquarium’s new Interactive Tidepool Project will also be highlighted. Aquarium students and staff will be sharing information about the planned renovation.
After Wednesday, the next open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 24 and will celebrate Earth Day.
For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888. Regular aquarium updates can also be found on the Cabrillo High School Aquarium Facebook page and at www.cabrilloaquarium.org.