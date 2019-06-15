Lompoc
Community invited to Veterans United meeting
American Veterans United, a nonprofit organization that advocates for active-duty service members, veterans and their families, is inviting the community to attend its monthly general meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at American Legion Post 211, 636 North H St., in Lompoc.
Veterans seeking help with benefits and claims are encouraged to attend, a group spokesman said. Free transportation will be provided from Santa Maria.
Merchandise will be for sale, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward. The American Veterans United meetings are held on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, contact Clettus McDonell at 805-598-4260 or avuinc@yahoo.com.
Santa Maria
Friends of Library plans to hold book sale
The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library will hold a parking lot book sale on June 30 to benefit the nonprofit.
The sale, which will held at 1000 S. Broadway, at the corner of Broadway and Camino Colegio, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fiction, nonfiction and children’s books will be offered, all priced between $1 and $4. Bag of books will be $5.
Proceeds will help support the mission of the Friends, a nonprofit organization of volunteers, to promote reading and libraries in the community and the Friends’ operations.
For more information, call the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-7116.