County Lines: Veterans Stand Down canceled due to the coronavirus, Fifth Street sidewalk project to begin Monday, Online petition seeks COVID-19 protection for farmworkers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Veterans Stand Down canceled due to the coronavirus
The 2020 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino announced Friday.
The Stand Down, which is held at the Santa Maria Fairpark in October, was canceled due to continued restrictions on gatherings and events in order to keep attendees, providers and volunteers safe, according to Lavagnino.
The annual event was started in 2011 and organizes more than 100 local providers, including nonprofits, to pool resources for homeless and at-risk veterans, such as hot meals, haircuts, clothing and medical treatment.
"We are continuing to contact homeless vets and make referrals through the Stand Down Homeless Veterans Assistance Project," Lavagnino said. "If you know a vet/vet family that could use help from our partner agencies, please contact our Stand Down Hotline at 805-346-8402."
CENTRAL COAST
Online petition seeks COVID-19 protection for farmworkers
A petition has been launched online to ask the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ boards of supervisors to take steps to increase COVID-19 protections for farmworkers through education, mobile testing units, inspections and conditions for social distancing.
The petition posted on the Action Network website by Cameron Yee of Santa Maria also calls on the two counties’ supervisors to address problems with the H-2A farmworker housing program that contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Farmworkers are at risk of being infected with the virus while working in the fields, the petition says, asserting that farmworkers are being infected at a higher rate than the rest of the community.
“The recent outbreak in Oxnard where over 80% of farmworkers who lived and worked together tested positive is a wake-up call,” the petition says.
It also calls on employers and labor contractors for farmworkers living at the Oxnard apartment complex and a company that manages the complex to assure farmworkers’ health through a number of steps.
The petition can be found at https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/protect-the-health-of-farmworkers?source=direct_link.
SOLVANG
Fifth Street sidewalk project to begin Monday
Construction on the Fifth Street sidewalk project is slated to kick off next week in an effort to create a safer route for students and other pedestrians walking to Solvang School and Mission Drive.
The city of Solvang recently awarded the project contract to JJ Fisher Construction of Nipomo.
Construction on the east side section of town is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through October.
Public Works Director Matt van der Linden said the project will enhance the safety of students and other pedestrians traveling to Solvang School and Mission Drive from the dense residential areas south of Mission and west of Fifth Street.
“The widening of Fifth Street will also improve traffic flow in this area and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” he said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding during the inconvenience of the construction. Once completed, the project will provide beneficial and needed improvements to Solvang.”
Modifications will include a sidewalk and minor roadway widening along the east side of Solvang’s Fifth Street, from Oak Street to Mission Drive. The project also will include new driveway approaches, access ramps, retaining wall and other related work.
A city spokesperson said the City Council had identified the location as being a high priority in the 2016 Sidewalk Master Plan.
Half of the project construction cost will be covered by the $168,000 competitive grant awarded to the Solvang Public Works Department by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments as part of the Measure A Safe Routes to School, Bicycle and Pedestrian Program.
For more information about the Fifth Street sidewalk project, contact Bridget Elliott, associate engineer/project manager, at 805-688-5575, or bridgete@cityofsolvang.com.
Check out more of our top headlines from this week right here
Football in February? All Hancock College sports pushed back to 2021
Hancock College will not participate in any athletic events until 2021. In fact, no California community colleges will.
Thursday night, the state's junior college athletic organizing body announced it was enacting a contingency plan to move all athletics to the spring.
Chumash Casino Resort unaffected by state order closing nontribal card rooms
The Chumash Casino Resort, like other tribal casinos across California, has been minimally affected by a state order July 1 that called for the shutdown of card rooms and indoor business operations for restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters and zoos in 19 counties, including Santa Barbara.
Lompoc City Council approves pay raises for police officers; City manager gives update on closures
Less than a month after several Lompoc residents jump-started a discussion about potentially redirecting funding away from the city’s police force, the officers within the Lompoc Police Department are now set to receive pay raises.
The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Lompoc Police Officers’ Association — the union that represents the police department’s employees — that will result in all sworn and non-sworn officers receiving a 2% salary increase, as well as increased medical insurance contributions from the city.
REACH releases action plan to create 15,000 jobs on Central Coast by 2030
After a year of planning with over 200 local partners, Central Coast economic impact organization REACH has released an action plan to meet the economic needs of the region with the proposed creation of 15,000 jobs by 2030.
Formerly known as the Hourglass Project, REACH formed in 2018 with the goal of uniting the private sector, eventually expanding to take on large regional projects, including the COVID-19 reopening plans of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission rejects appeal of Castlerock cannabis cultivation project west of Buellton
An appeal of a land use permit for a cannabis cultivation project off Highway 246 west of Buellton was rejected Wednesday in a unanimous decision of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.
After several hours of presentations and public testimony, commissioners voted 5-0 to reject the appeal of a permit granted to Castlerock Family Farms II, to be located on the Williams Ranch, even though several said the project will still end up before the Board of Supervisors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.