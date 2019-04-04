Santa Maria
Two-vehicle crash temporarily blocks Lakeview Road
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Lakeview Road, just east of Highway 135, temporarily blocking traffic in south Santa Maria early Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The collision, which took place around 1:40 p.m., involved a white van and a blue sedan.
American Medical Response, California Highway Patrol and Santa Maria Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The collision temporarily blocked Lakeview Road as firefighters extricated one person from the blue sedan, and two people were reportedly left with minor injuries.
Santa Maria
New rides coming to annual Strawberry Festival
A new amusement park ride is promising to bring thrills and drops to Santa Maria later this month when it lands at the 2019 Santa Maria Strawberry Festival.
Featuring four individually rotating benches attached to an arm, the OMG! will spin, twist and swing riders as they embark on what organizers have dubbed the "wildest ride on the Central Coast."
"There are so many great rides, but the OMG! is the ultimate experience," Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said. "It’s fast, it’s fun, and it will take your breath away.”
Other new rides — the Berry go Round, Flying Elephants, Lost Mine and Star Tower — promise to bring fun to the youngest of children and bravest of thrill-seekers. Old Favorites like the Zipper, Tilt a Whirl, Lolli Swings and Wipeout will also make their return.
The Strawberry Festival will plant its roots at the Santa Maria Fairpark from April 26 to 28. Discounted admission tickets and unlimited carnival wristbands now are on sale at local Vallarta supermarkets, Tortilleria Mexico and La Miramar stores.
Tickets also are available online at www.santamariafairpark.com.
Santa Maria
Career Camp planned at Maldonado youth center
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in the seventh through 12th grades to participate in Career Camp, a two-day interactive and informative job-readiness workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Teens will learn how to write a resume, develop strong entry level job skills and prepare for a first interview. Additional workshops will include mock job interviews, a career discussion panel and more.
Space is limited.
Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, at 615 S. McClelland St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.