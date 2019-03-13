Santa Barbara County
Two men injured in Lompoc stabbing
Two men were treated for injuries following a Sunday night stabbing in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident, according to police, appears only to have involved the two victims and was not gang-related. Both men, neither of whom was named by police nor has been arrested, are being treated as suspects and victims in the investigation, according to Lompoc Police.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Lompoc Police officers responded to the 500 block of North I Street in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located two males with stab wounds.
One man was transported to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries but was expected to be released, according to police. The other man was transported by CALSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with moderate but nonlife-threatening injuries, police reported.
The case is being forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin.
Santa Maria
State honors trustee for cemetery district
Santa Maria Cemetery District Trustee Lee Diaz was awarded the Trustee of the Year award at the 61st annual California Association of Public Cemeteries conference in Seaside on Saturday.
The award is meant to recognize exceptional performance on behalf of the cemetery district, said Becky Badenell, manager of the Santa Maria Cemetery District.
Diaz, who was nominated for the award by the Santa Maria Cemetery District, has served as a district trustee for 10 years and is the current chairperson of the five-member board of trustees.
The California Association of Public Cemeteries aims to promote cooperation among those directly and indirectly concerned with the operation of public cemeteries.
Santa Maria
Service dogs presentation today at downtown library
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation from the service dog organization, New Life K9s, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Shepard Hall.
Based in San Luis Obispo, New Life K9s connects veterans or first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with highly educated service dogs. New Life K9s also trains select puppies to become service dogs. Their service dogs are placed with veterans or first responders free of charge.
There will be two presenters from New Life K9s to discuss the organization’s work. One is a retired first responder with PTSD and a recipient of a New Life K9s service dog, who will share his story.
The project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.