Santa Maria
Two dead, three injured in crash on Hwy. 166
Two people are dead and three others were injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 166 just east of Santa Maria.
At approximately 12:34 p.m., crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol responded to an area approximately three miles west of Rock Front Ranch.
Upon arrival, personnel discovered two vehicles with heavy damage on the right-hand shoulder of the eastbound lane.
Two people in one car were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
Three individuals — one with moderate and two with severe injuries — were extricated from the second vehicle and transported to local hospitals via American Medical Response and CalSTAR medical helicopter.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
One lane of Highway 166 was open as of 2 p.m. Crews remained on scene to investigate the collision and direct alternating traffic past the crash site.
Santa Maria
Elderly woman killed in Union Valley crash
A Santa Maria woman was killed in a crash late Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard.
Judith Ann Zimmer, 83, who was driving a 2000 Acura sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Two unidentified males in the other vehicle were not injured, said police Lt. Russell Mengel.
Units from the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance service responded to the crash about 5:07 p.m.
Mengel said the cause of the crash is currently under review by traffic investigators, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
This is the third traffic fatality in the city of Santa Maria this year, Mengel said. The other two occurred March 16.
Heart of the Valley to feature daughter of early Hancock graduate
Dawn Goodman will be speak about the life of her father at this month's free Heart of the Valley program at 10:15 a.m. April 20 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The elder Goodman was a member of Hancock College’s first graduating class in 1930, as well as a bush pilot in Alaska.
Seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the monthly series features an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley history.
It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped the region.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.