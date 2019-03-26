Santa Maria
Two arrested after deputy locates vehicle allegedly stolen from Lompoc
A Santa Maria man was arrested late Saturday night after he was found inside a parked car that had been reported stolen from Lompoc.
Shortly before midnight, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner Magnum were on patrol in the area of Highway 135 and Lakeview Road when they stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked at Spencer’s Fresh Market, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The driver, 21-year-old Jaime Manuel Rayas, of Santa Maria, was arrested when the deputy found the car Rayas was in had been reported stolen from Lompoc, the spokesman said. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up burglary tools.
A woman walking nearby, 31-year-old Maria Isquierdo, of Lompoc, also was arrested after it was determined she was affiliated with the driver and allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, the spokesman said.
Rayas was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.
Isquierdo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance as well as a no-bail probation detainer for welfare fraud.
Santa Barbara County
Man killed in Lompoc stabbing, city's second homicide this month
A man was killed in a stabbing in Lompoc on Sunday night, marking the second homicide in the city this month.
Lompoc Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 8:50 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of South J Street. A male victim was located, according to police, and was treated by personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response before being transported to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The man’s name was not released by police, pending the notification of his next of kin.
The Lompoc Police Department did not report any arrests.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged by Lompoc Police to call the department at 805-736-2341.
The incident occurred less than three weeks after a 17-year-old girl, who was believed by police to have been an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in a drive-by on March 4. That shooting was suspected by police as being gang-related. As of Monday, no arrests had been made in that case.
The stabbing also happened just a couple weeks after a city goal-setting workshop at which several residents reported feeling unsafe and asked for increased public safety measures.
The homicides are the first two this year reported in Lompoc.
Buellton
Reported sighting of Scotsman believed to have faked death in Monterey County not credible
An investigation of the reported sighting in Buellton of a missing Scotsman suspected of faking his own death determined that sighting was not credible, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, a Buellton resident was home alone when a man with an "Irish-like accent" stopped by her home offering to do asphalt work, a sheriff's spokesman said. The man became angry and upset after she declined to follow him out to his truck to get a business card and reportedly returned the next day.
The resident mistakenly believed it was Kim Gordon, who was reported missing by his 17-year-old son on Feb. 25, after failing to return from a swim on Monastery Beach in Carmel. According to the Associated Press, Monterey County sheriff’s investigators began to suspect a hoax after learning Gordon is wanted on 24 counts of rape in his native Scotland
On Monday, a sheriff's spokesman said the resident misidentified the man as Gordon and that the man is actually believed to be running a construction scam on the Central Coast.
Anyone with information about man who is offering construction services is asked to call 911.
Santa Barbara County
Hiker airlifted from trail in Los Olivos on Sunday after breaking ankle
A hiker was airlifted from a Grass Mountain walking trail in Los Olivos on Sunday afternoon after reportedly breaking her ankle.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were called to the trail at 1:26 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 50-year-old woman about 1.5 miles up the trail who was unable to walk down the trail to medical transport, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The patient, who was not identified, was airlifted to the Santa Ynez Valley Airport where she was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.