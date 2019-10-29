SANTA MARIA
Two arrested after barricading themselves following brief pursuit
Santa Maria Police officers arrested two wanted suspects who barricaded themselves inside an apartment complex following a brief vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.
A patrol vehicle attempted to stop a sedan near the corner of Broadway and Enos Drive just before 3 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva. The car was driven by 25-year-old Anthony Padilla Cortez, whose passenger was 35-year-old Silva Isabel Virgin, both of Santa Maria, Silva said.
Cortez then led police on a brief pursuit after the officer identified at least one person inside the vehicle who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, Silva said.
Cortez drove less than a mile to the 200 block of East Inger Drive, where he and Virgin ran inside an apartment complex and barricaded themselves inside for approximately an hour, Silva said.
After making announcements over a loudspeaker for several minutes, Cortez gave himself up, followed by Virgin about an hour later.
Both were arrested and taken into custody. Cortez was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer and illegal possession of a baton, while Virgin was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and delaying a police officer, according to Silva. No information on their felony warrants was provided.
A total of eight Santa Maria Police Department units responded to the scene. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also provided a K-9 and supervisor, which were used to search the residence after the incident.
No injuries were reported.
LOMPOC
Dentist office sustains fire, water damage after early-morning break-in
A Lompoc dental office sustained fire and water damage after an early morning break-in and fire Monday that the Lompoc Fire Department is investigating as arson.
The incident occurred before sunrise in the Prasan Parmar dentist office located in the strip mall at 1133 North H St. Lompoc Fire crews responded to a report of smoke at 6:11 a.m. and arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the office, as well as an activated sprinkler system.
The fire was located in an office area of the dental practice and was held in check by the sprinklers, according to Lompoc Fire.
“The [sprinkler] system was shut down, and the fire overhauled,” read a portion of a report from Lompoc Fire. “The business has sustained extensive damage from the fire, as well as the sprinkler system.”
Upon arrival, fire personnel noticed that the property had been broken into, Lompoc Fire reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it has been classified as arson.
SANTA MARIA
Cleanup scheduled at cemetery grounds
The Santa Maria Cemetery District will conduct its next cleanup of cemetery grounds from Nov. 4 through 8.
The public is encouraged to remove any flowers that they would like to save on or before Sunday, cemetery manager Becky Badenell said.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times, and any item in violation of the rules will be removed.
Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.