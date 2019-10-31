SANTA MARIA
23rd annual Turkey Trot scheduled for Nov. 23
Walkers and runners of all fitness levels are invited to the 23nd annual Turkey Trot Fun Run on Nov. 23 at Jim May Park, 809 Stanford Drive.
The 5K is an out-and-back course to the Santa Maria River Multipurpose Trail open to participants ages 14 years old and older. The 1-mile run loops twice around Jim May Park and is designed for ages 6 to 13.
Early bird registration of $25 is due by Nov. 8. Those registering after that date will be charged $30 and shirt sizes will not be guaranteed. Only limited day-of-event registrations will be accepted. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile starts at 9:45 a.m. Awards will be given to first- and second-place finishers in 12 age categories.
Those interested can register online at www.teamsideline.com/cityofsantamaria.
Anyone with questions are asked to call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank needs 3,000 turkeys, chickens for holiday meals
Facing a need for 3,000 turkeys and chickens to provide holiday meals to local families who can’t afford them, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County launched its annual turkey drive Monday, Oct. 28.
The collection of donated turkeys and chickens will continue through the holiday season, said Paul Wilkins, director of operations.
Community members may drop off turkeys or chickens at the Foodbank’s warehouses as well as a number of sites hosted by the Foodbank’s community partners.
Birds must be dropped off by Nov. 24 to ensure delivery to families in time for Thanksgiving, but the Foodbank will accept donations through Dec. 15 for other holiday meals, Wilkins said.
Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse at 490 Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from now through Dec. 13.
Birds also can be donated at an event sponsored by Farm Supply Co. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the American General Media studios at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite J, in Santa Maria.
In lieu of dropping off fresh or frozen turkeys, donors can sponsor holiday meals online by visiting https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/mealsponsor.
Donated turkeys and chickens will be distributed to needy members of the community through Foodbank’s more than 300 partners countywide.
To host a turkey drive, contact Lisa Skvarla, director of community engagement, at 805-403-2471 or by email at lskvarla@foodbanksbc.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library to screen "Ant-Man and the Wasp"
The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2018 movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on Monday.
The screening at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall is free, and no tickets are required.
In the film, a sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man," Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is presented an urgent new mission, and he once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside The Wasp.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.