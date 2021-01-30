SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Terry pleads guilty to murder in girlfriend's shooting death, sentenced to 28 years to life
Brendon Michael Terry, 21, of Lompoc pleaded guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend last year and was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that in addition to murder, Terry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and admitted to a special allegation that he personally used a firearm in committing the murder.
Terry was accused of shooting girlfriend Sarah Stoffle, 18, also of Lompoc, to death on March 25, 2020.
He entered his plea in a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Department 1 hearing held via Zoom that included attorneys and family members of the victim and defendant.
Addressing the court, Angelica Stoffle, Sarah’s mother, described her daughter as “such a beautiful person; she was smart, kindhearted, funny, caring and was loved by so many people. She could make the grumpiest person smile and laugh with her light-heartedness. We will forever miss her.”
At the conclusion of the hearing, Terry was sentenced by Judge Montes De Oca.
“This tragic crime has left so many victims in its wake, as is so often the case with domestic violence homicides and other cases of intimate partner abuse,” Dudley said afterward.
“Here, a life sentence for the murder Mr. Terry committed will never placate or heal her devastated family, but it is the appropriate disposition to this horrible crime.”
She also thanked Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg and District Attorney Investigator Dan McGrew for bringing the case to conclusion.
SANTA MARIA
Leadership Santa Maria Valley taking applications for class of 2021
Leadership Santa Maria Valley is currently accepting applications for its class of 2021, a spokesman for the organization said.
Interviews will be held in February and March, when the candidate orientation and kickoff retreat will take place, the spokesman said.
Leadership Santa Maria Valley is an 11-month program designed to foster future community leaders through increasing participants’ understanding of local issues, challenges and solutions, expanding their personal and professional networks and refining their leadership skills.
More than 400 people have graduated from the program that started in 1995, and each class gives back to the community with its own unique Legacy Project, the spokesman said.
Participants meet the first Friday of each month, with a few scheduled exceptions, and attendance is mandatory.
The cost of the program is $995, payable in three monthly installments and an initial $150 deposit.
Space in the program is limited, and Feb. 26 is the deadline to apply, with interviews to be conducted Feb. 15 to March 5. A welcome reception and orientation will be held March 9, followed by the kickoff retreat March 12 to 14.
For more information and an application, visit http://santamaria.com/leadership-santa-maria-valley.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc, Santa Maria warming centers open Friday, Saturday
Freedom Warming Centers Santa Barbara County has activated warming centers in both Lompoc and Santa Maria on Friday and Saturday.
Centers will be operated from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days at the following locations:
- Lompoc — Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave.
- Santa Maria — Grogan Community Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde
Centers are operated by the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara to provide safe temporary shelter to those experiencing homelessness.
For more information, contact the warming center hotline at 805-324-2372.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Bridge replacement starting in Los Alamos on Monday
Reconstruction of the bridge at the Highway 101 bridge at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos will begin Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The $10 million project, overseen by CalPortland of Santa Maria, will involve demolishing the bridge and installing girders and is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the spokesman said.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.
Tree work scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8 will lead to overnight lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 at that location from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Closures are expected in May, July and October, as well as January and April 2022, when Highway 101 motorists will be detoured to Los Alamos via Cat Canyon Road, he said.
A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs when Highway 135 is closed, the spokesman said.
Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the lane closures and detours, the spokesman said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.